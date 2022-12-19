John Bapst 47, Presque Isle 43

At the Cross Insurance Center, John Bapst outscored Presque Isle 19-8 in the third quarter to erase an eight-point halftime deficit.

Presque Isle (1-2)

Anna Jandreau 4-4-16, Gan Curtis 4-2-10, Karlyn Gilmore 3-1-8, Rossalyn Buck 2-1-6, Jorja Maynard 1-0-2, Addie Clairmont 0-1-1, Mia Casavant

John Bapst (1-2)

Lilly Higgins 8-1-18, Claire Gaetani 4-7-15, Kaylee Horr 2-2-7, Jayden Schoppee 1-2-5, Ari Cross 1-0-2, Lauren Hogan, Emma Lowell, Anna Smith, Sophia Ward, Jane Wu

3 Point Goals: Jandreau 4, Buck, Gilmour; Higgins, Horr, Schoppee

Score by Quarters:

Presque Isle 8 23 31 43

John Bapst 11 15 34 47