A search is underway for a man who reportedly robbed the Bangor Savings Bank on Broadway on Tuesday afternoon.
The robbery at the bank located at 652 Broadway was reported just before 3 p.m., according to Sgt. Jason McAmbley of the Bangor Police Department. The man reportedly left the scene with an unknown amount of cash.
The suspect is described as a white male who stands approximately 5-foot-9. He may be wearing a green hooded jacket and gray pants, according to McAmbley.
Anyone with information about the reported robbery or suspect can contact the Bangor Police Department at 207-947-7384, and can leave an anonymous tip by dialing extension 6.