A search is underway for a man who reportedly robbed the Bangor Savings Bank on Broadway on Tuesday afternoon.

The robbery at the bank located at 652 Broadway was reported just before 3 p.m., according to Sgt. Jason McAmbley of the Bangor Police Department. The man reportedly left the scene with an unknown amount of cash.

Bangor Savings Bank on Broadway closed Tuesday afternoon after it was robbed about 3 p.m. Bangor police are investigating the crime. Credit: Judy Harrison / BDN

The suspect is described as a white male who stands approximately 5-foot-9. He may be wearing a green hooded jacket and gray pants, according to McAmbley.

Anyone with information about the reported robbery or suspect can contact the Bangor Police Department at 207-947-7384, and can leave an anonymous tip by dialing extension 6.