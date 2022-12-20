WEST PARIS, Maine — The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenage boy.

Curtis Warner, 16, was last seen Dec. 9 in front of 50 Main St. in West Paris, according to officials.

He is described as a 5-foot-3 white male who weighs around 110 pounds, with hazel eyes and blonde hair. Warner was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt and sweatpants.

Warner has a history of running away and is known to frequent the Paris/Norway area.

Police say he may be out of state based on social media posts.

Warner has been diagnosed with ADHD and Oppositional Defiance Disorder.

Anyone with information about Warner’s whereabouts can contact the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office at 207-743-9554.