OLD ORCHARD BEACH — Police in Old Orchard Beach are investigating a possible hit-and-run after a man was found lying injured in the road Saturday night.

Officers responded to Cascade Road, between Ross Road and Camelot Way around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, police said, where a 44-year-old man was found lying on the road having suffered serious injuries.

The man was hospitalized and police say is in critical condition.

Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed what happened to him to give them a call.