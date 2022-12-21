BANGOR – “Last year alone, it raised more than $175,000 for the school and is a vital part of our fundraising efforts. We want the community to know that there are always wonderful deals, and they will be supporting great kids.”

The words of Kate Rogers, the coordinator of admissions, marketing, and development at All Saints Catholic School in Bangor, offer an accurate and worthy description of a beloved piece of the school community that has watched its impact extend from the classroom into the greater Bangor area.

Located on 54 Cumberland Street, “The Attic” has entered its fourth decade as a thrift store that is equal parts benevolent for area families and a boon for All Saints students. “The Attic” offers gently used clothing; belts, shoes, and purses; home décor; toys; quality linens and drapery; housewares; small kitchen appliances; framed art; jewelry; books, both for adults and children; DVDs; sports equipment; and quality, used furniture, including bed frames, bureaus, tables, and dressers.

“The store is over 4,000 square feet with high ceilings, natural light, increased parking, and a garage door bay to receive larger items,” said Matthew Houghton, principal of All Saints Catholic School.

The store’s popular Facebook page frequently posts pictures of new items when they arrive to alert its over 1,700 followers to the newest opportunities, a function that has increased foot traffic. In just the last day plus, a sleeper sofa, luggage, and men’s clothing have been in the spotlight.

“We feel like there is a need in our community and we wanted to offer that,” said Houghton. “All of the proceeds go to the school and support our children, and that is a motivating factor, along with the wonderful prices, for many customers.”

It is also the driver behind the many volunteers who have donated their time and talent at “The Attic” since its inception. A number that store leadership is always working to grow.

“‘The Attic’ runs primarily on senior volunteers from our parish (St. Paul the Apostle) and only a few parents and staff that volunteer from the school,” said Houghton. “The need for a new wave of volunteers is significant, as is the role the store has grown to play in the community.”

Anyone who is able or interested to volunteer in any capacity are asked to call 207-945-5523. Currently, “The Attic” is open Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donations are accepted on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon.

While the store accepts most items, it cannot accept used mattresses and pillows, used undergarments and socks, televisions, large appliances, computers (including monitors and printers), food, and car seats.

Thanks to the tireless work of volunteers, “The Attic” continues to serve as a blessing to the community and a benefit for its future leaders.

“At All Saints, we know that joy is found by giving, helping, and loving one another,” said Houghton. “The existence of ‘The Attic’ is another great way to teach our students that important lesson.”