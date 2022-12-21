Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

My husband William and I are happy to share our gratitude for the caring volunteers who arranged and prepared a complete take-out Thanksgiving Day feast, including table decorations and flowers. They organized the pick-up schedule at the Federated Church, had delightful young men checking lists, directing traffic, getting your bag of food, delivering it into your car — and all with smiles and polite wishes for an enjoyable day.

We wish that we could thank each volunteer by name but we must settle for a huge hug of appreciation to everyone involved.

Alice Dashiell

Thomaston