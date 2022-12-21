New Ventures Maine has announced tuition-free online workshops and classes for winter 2023. NVME self-paced and interactive online workshops are designed to help people in Maine gain the skills, knowledge, and confidence to start a business, build a career, and manage money.

The full class schedule with new class offerings for January and beyond is accessible at bit.ly/NVMEClasses.

Most winter 2023 classes will be held online. Single- and multi-session workshops are offered, including:

My Next Career Move (self-paced, online): Assess your skills, interests, and experiences and relate them to career options. Runs Jan. 9 to March 31. Enroll by March 1. Work at your own pace.

Matched Savings Information Session (interactive, online): Monday, Jan. 9, 4–5 p.m. Learn about matched savings programs that can help you save for a goal by matching your savings with additional funds. Find out how the programs work, check on eligibility, and ask questions.

Making Career Choices (interactive, online): Tuesday, Jan. 10, 10–11 a.m. Ready for a career change but don’t know where to start? This workshop will point you in the right direction. We will cover what to consider when making a career choice and resources to help you succeed (also offered Jan. 17).

Introduction to Self-Employment (interactive, online): Tuesday, Jan. 10, 12–1 p.m. This class covers the pros and cons of owning your own business, the steps needed for start-up, the major elements of a business plan, and the many resources available to help you succeed (also offered Jan. 10).

Money Management Workshops (interactive, online): Wednesdays, Jan. 11-25, 6–7 p.m. Learn to budget, repair your credit, and create a savings plan. Join us for one, two, or all three workshops. Jan. 11: Budgeting Basics; Jan.18: Let’s Talk About Credit; Jan. 25: Build Your Savings.

Job Search Workshops (interactive, online): Thursdays, Jan. 12–26, 6–7 p.m. Ready for a new job or a career change? Join us for one, two, or all three workshops. Jan. 12: Job Search Strategies; Jan. 19: Resume Strategies; Jan. 26: Interview Strategies.

Tax Readiness for the Self-Employed (interactive, online): Tuesday, Jan. 24, 12–1 p.m. Learn how to organize your financial records, understand your tax responsibilities, become familiar with tax forms, and file your taxes with confidence. This workshop is designed for sole-proprietors (also offered Feb. 9).

Changing Jobs: Finding Work That Fits (interactive, online): Tuesdays, Jan. 24 to Feb. 7, 10–11:30 a.m. Are you considering a job change? This online class for women will help you identify work options and benefits that align with your interests, skills, and values.

Building Confidence (interactive, online): Wednesdays, Jan. 25 to Feb. 8, 6–7:30 p.m. Whether you are navigating recent changes, looking for a job, starting a business, or simply want to be more confident, join this class to assess your confidence and learn concrete tools to help you build your confidence and keep it strong.

Business Basics (interactive, online): Thursdays, Jan. 26 to Feb. 9, 10–11:30 a.m. This class covers the basics of a business plan, marketing, and cash planning. It will help you assess the feasibility, desirability, and viability of your business idea and get you started with your plan.

To sign up for any of the above classes, visit bit.ly/NVMEClasses or call 207-621-3440.New Ventures Maine provides training and individual advising in planning careers, starting businesses, and managing money. A statewide education and economic development program of the University of Maine at Augusta, University of Maine System, NVME helps Maine people succeed in the changing economy and achieve economic security for themselves and their families. For more information visit newventuresmaine.org.