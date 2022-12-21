Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I was driving around the cape in Stockton Springs recently and was struck by the number of “posted: no trespassing, no hunting, no fishing, trespassers will be prosecuted” signs. Now this was not the first time I have seen those obnoxious yellow signs. It seems they are the newest and most popular decoration on recently purchased parcels all over the state.

If someone is one of the new arrivals to our beautiful state, I ask: Did they ever wonder why all that land they just bought was not posted? Now don’t get me wrong, it is their property and they have every right to post it. But what are they trying to protect? If people have entered their property and done damage or stolen private property, I can understand their angst and although it still would make me sad to not be allowed on a piece of property that I may have hunted, hiked or fished on for most of my life, I would understand their response to that type of insult.

Maine is a very special place. We have here in this state many places of natural beauty. We have hundreds of lakes and ponds and trout streams to fish or recreate. We have miles of beautiful hiking trails. Most of the land that was readily available to everyone was on privately owned property, much of it held by the paper companies. But some was also held by individual landowners who had the financial ability to buy their cabin in the woods. Many, myself included, have always appreciated and respected that land that did not belong to them.

That freedom to roam this great state is one of the many things that makes Maine so very special. I would hope that in the future we will still be able to roam through this beautiful state more or less unposted.

Leo H. Mazerall Jr.

Stockton Springs