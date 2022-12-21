With Week 2 of the Maine high school winter sports season behind us, it’s time to vote for your choice for athlete of the week.

Last week, Walker Oliver from Hodgdon was crowned the Week 1 winner with more than 60 percent of the votes.

Just like last week, voting will remain open until Thursday evening.

Cast your vote for Week 2 below.

Makayla Emerson, junior, girls basketball, Old Town: Emerson scored 22 points with four rebounds and two assists in a 67-23 win over defending Class B North champion Hermon.

Aaron Donovan, senior, boys ice hockey, Hampden Academy: Donovan made 50 saves in goal for the Class B Broncos in a 2-2 overtime tie against the Class A Bangor Rams. Donovan stopped all eight shots in overtime as Bangor outshot Hampden 8-1 for a game total of 52 shots compared with Hampden’s 16. Jason Reynolds, senior, boys basketball, Winslow: Reynolds scored 36 points and reached his 1,000th career point in a 80-44 win over MCI. Maddie Fitzpatrick, junior, girls basketball, Cheverus: Fitzpatrick scored 23 points, dished out 10 assists, hauled in eight rebounds and grabbed six steals in a 78-39 victory against Westbrook. Yusuf Dakane, senior, boys basketball, Lewiston: Dakane scored 29 points in a 61-59 OT loss to Edward Little.