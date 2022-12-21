Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the 30s throughout most of Maine. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
This is what we’re talking about in Maine today.
New DA for Hancock and Washington counties says he’ll prosecute more sexual assaults
Robert Granger’s top priority is going through case backlogs to identify ones that could be quickly and easily resolved.
She wants to find the person who saved her — and her Christmas presents — in a 1996 crash
A good Samaritan helped comfort Deb Neuman and rescued her Christmas presents after a crash on Dec. 13, 1996.
New UMaine athletic director calls job the ‘opportunity of a lifetime’
Jude Killy’s top priority is understanding how to best utilize the Alfond gift to upgrade the university’s athletic facilities.
Outgoing chamber CEO on how Maine’s economy shifted in his 29-year tenure
Maine’s economy has evolved a lot since the ’80s, but there are still some valuable insights from the past that can help today.
Stockton Springs mom sentenced to 47 years for killing 3½-year-old son
A jury in October found Jessica Trefethen, 36, guilty of depraved indifference murder for beating her son, Maddox Williams, to death.
Maine delegation adds 6-year pause on lobster rules to federal spending bill
They say the provision will help a vital Maine industry that had been hit with too many regulations despite its lack of threat to the endangered whales.
Half Acre Nightclub in Bangor to close after 11 years
Owner Patrick Brann said in a Facebook post that he made the decision with “much thought and consideration, and with a heavy heart.”
Maine regulators deny request for $75 electric rate relief credit
The Public Utilities Commission unanimously denied the request for the credit for low-income customers, saying they did not have the authority to grant it.
Snow-walking caterpillars are the latest example of Maine’s extreme weather
Commonly called winter cutworms, the caterpillars are able to withstand cold temperatures and spend their winters feeding on grasses and roots.
Rainy Christmas weekend likely as low pressure system materializes
Heavy rainfall is expected throughout most of inland Maine starting sometime on Friday and continuing into Saturday.
In other Maine news …
Search underway for reported Bangor Savings Bank robbery suspect
Old Town-area district could close elementary school
At Portland rally, mail carriers say they’re overworked, understaffed
How I calculate Power Rankings for Maine high school basketball
New ‘rugged phones’ will bring Piscataquis emergency response system out of the 1960s
Coach who led Old Town softball to 3 state titles named head of Thomas College team
Search underway for Oxford County teen missing for nearly 2 weeks
Vote for the Week 2 northern Maine high school athlete of the week
At Portland rally, mail carriers say they’re overworked, understaffed
Ellsworth attorney disbarred after allegedly siphoning cash from dead client’s estate
Ellsworth hires new finance director to bring stability, improve city’s bookkeeping
$150,000 grant will increase hands-on activities for Dover-Foxcroft youth
Lewiston may ban homeless people from sleeping on benches and camping overnight
Belmont woman killed in rollover crash after car hits ice on Route 131
Police investigate possible hit-and-run after man injured in Old Orchard Beach