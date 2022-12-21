Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the 30s throughout most of Maine. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. This is what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Robert Granger’s top priority is going through case backlogs to identify ones that could be quickly and easily resolved.

A good Samaritan helped comfort Deb Neuman and rescued her Christmas presents after a crash on Dec. 13, 1996.

Jude Killy’s top priority is understanding how to best utilize the Alfond gift to upgrade the university’s athletic facilities.

Maine’s economy has evolved a lot since the ’80s, but there are still some valuable insights from the past that can help today.

A jury in October found Jessica Trefethen, 36, guilty of depraved indifference murder for beating her son, Maddox Williams, to death.

They say the provision will help a vital Maine industry that had been hit with too many regulations despite its lack of threat to the endangered whales.

Owner Patrick Brann said in a Facebook post that he made the decision with “much thought and consideration, and with a heavy heart.”

The Public Utilities Commission unanimously denied the request for the credit for low-income customers, saying they did not have the authority to grant it.

Commonly called winter cutworms, the caterpillars are able to withstand cold temperatures and spend their winters feeding on grasses and roots.

Heavy rainfall is expected throughout most of inland Maine starting sometime on Friday and continuing into Saturday.

In other Maine news …

Search underway for reported Bangor Savings Bank robbery suspect

Old Town-area district could close elementary school

At Portland rally, mail carriers say they’re overworked, understaffed

How I calculate Power Rankings for Maine high school basketball

New ‘rugged phones’ will bring Piscataquis emergency response system out of the 1960s

Coach who led Old Town softball to 3 state titles named head of Thomas College team

Search underway for Oxford County teen missing for nearly 2 weeks

Vote for the Week 2 northern Maine high school athlete of the week

Ellsworth attorney disbarred after allegedly siphoning cash from dead client’s estate

Ellsworth hires new finance director to bring stability, improve city’s bookkeeping

$150,000 grant will increase hands-on activities for Dover-Foxcroft youth

Lewiston may ban homeless people from sleeping on benches and camping overnight

Belmont woman killed in rollover crash after car hits ice on Route 131

Police investigate possible hit-and-run after man injured in Old Orchard Beach