BELMONT — A woman was killed after losing control of her SUV on ice and hitting a tree off Route 131 Monday morning, according to Maine State Police.

Tambara Arnold, 30, of Belmont lost control and overcorrected when she hit ice on Route 131 around 8:11 a.m., police said.

Her SUV went off the road and overturned before hitting a tree. Arnold was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the crash is still under investigation.