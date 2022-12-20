Jenn Plourde has helped the Husson University softball team from Bangor eliminate Waterville’s Thomas College in the North Atlantic Conference softball playoffs the past three seasons while serving as an assistant coach at her alma mater.

Now she will be trying to turn the tables on Husson as Thomas’ new softball coach beginning Jan. 9.

The Howland native and Penobscot Valley High School graduate, who experienced exceptional success as the eight-year head softball coach at Old Town High School and during her stint as assistant coach at Husson, is replacing Ali Kriegel.

Kriegel guided the Terriers to a 54-37 record in her three seasons, including a 30-9 regular season record in the NAC. She left Thomas College to become the assistant director of admissions at Plymouth State College in New Hampshire.

The Old Town Coyotes went 131-20 under Plourde’s leadership and won three state Class B championships.

They captured titles in 2012, 2016 and 2017.

Plourde was a six-time Penobscot Valley Conference Coach of the Year.

She left Old Town to accept a job as a physical education teacher at Central High School in Corinth. She had been an ed tech for special education students in Orono for 10 years.

She also coached Orono’s Unified basketball team for five seasons.

Husson won three NAC titles and made three NCAA Division III Tournament appearances while Plourde was an assistant there.

She was the hitting coach and also worked with the catchers.

Plourde earned a bachelor’s degree in physical education from Husson.

She spent three years as the JV coach at Bangor’s John Bapst High School before landing the Old Town job.

Plourde, who was the director of softball at the Sluggers Training Facility in Brewer from 2017 to 2019, said she is very excited about the opportunity and noted that the school is doing some exceptional things to benefit the student-athletes including the addition of the new 18,000-square-foot Sukeforth Family Sports Center.

She credited Chris Parsons, the vice president of intercollegiate athletics, for doing a great job directing things.

“They are spending a lot of time and effort helping out the student-athletes. It’s great to see,” Plourde said.

She said the facilities and the campus are top-notch and everyone has been friendly and welcoming.

“They want me to be successful,” said Plourde, adding that her first order of business will be to get to know her players and focus on having them get better every day.

She will remain at Central until Jan. 6 and will start her job as the full-time softball coach three days later.

Parsons said in a press release that they are “so excited to welcome Jenn to Thomas and see her connect with the team and grow the softball program to the next level.”