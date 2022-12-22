Healthy Acadia is thrilled to be partnering with public libraries and community organizations across Downeast Maine to launch their 2023 Health Quest Initiative. Beginning Jan. 2, 2023, and continuing through April 9, 2023, community members are encouraged to join in their biweekly Health Quest Challenges to support their overall wellness and increase their personal knowledge around a variety of health-related topics.

Through this initiative, the community partners aim to increase awareness and use of the National Library of Medicine’s FREE public online health resources, which include: up-to-date information about wellness issues, prevention, diseases, chronic conditions, peer-reviewed medical research articles, pharmacological reference, toxic substances and household product databases, clinical trials, and much more. There is so much impactful and interactive information to be found on these websites, you will want them at your fingertips.



Visit www.healthyacadia.org/hpm-hq on or after Jan. 2 to find the first Health Quest Challenge of the new year. A new Quest will be added every two weeks through April 9, so be sure to bookmark the page in your web browser. Health Quests are available in Spanish and English and will feature interactive information, fun games and activities, insightful health calculators, and more. With every Health Quest you complete, you enter yourself to win a $50 gift card for groceries or gasoline.

For more information please contact Katia McClellan at katia.mcclellan@healthyacadia.org or Nina Zeldin at nina@healthyacadia.org.

Healthy Acadia is a 501(C)(3) community health organization building vibrant communities and making it easier for all people to lead healthy lives throughout Washington and Hancock counties. For more information about Healthy Acadia’s health initiatives, visit www.healthyacadia.org.