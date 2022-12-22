GREENVILLE — On Feb. 4, 2023 the Wilderness Sled Dog Racing Association will be hosting four races starting at Leisure Life Resort. There will be a 10-dog team/70-mile race, an 8-dog team/35-mile race, a 4-dog/3-mile race, and a 1- or 2-dog skijor/3-mile race.

The Wilderness Sled Dog Races will draw mushers from the U.S. and Canada along with their canine athletes, spectators, and volunteers to the snow-covered trails of the Moosehead Lake region. Mushers will start their race in order of the way they signed up in 3-minute intervals starting at 9 a.m. Spectators should plan on getting to Leisure Life Resort by 8:30 a.m. to see the excited teams of sled dogs preparing for the start! Trailside Restaurant at Leisure Life resort is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner all weekend where spectators can enjoy great food in a warm friendly atmosphere with a spectacular view of the surrounding mountains. There is plenty of time to enjoy what the town of Greenville and all the businesses have to offer so make it a day or weekend of fun!

Start time for the first teams to head out of the chute are 70-mile is 9 a.m., the 30-mile begins at 10 a.m., the 4-dog and skijor races start at 11 a.m. Spectators line the starting chute to witness the intense excitement of the dog teams eager to run and cheer each team on their way! The teams can be seen traveling through the airport, crossing East Road as well as the KI Road, the 70-mile heads north into the mountainous 100-Mile Wilderness region on Appalachian Mountain Club property passing near Little Lyford Lodge and running through West Branch Pond Camps on the Frenchtown Road who will offer a warm place to get out of the elements.

With the addition of the shorter races there will be action all day with teams going out and coming in to the finish line, with a bonfire and cheering supporters welcoming the racers back home! The Wilderness Race is a regional favorite among mushers and receives high marks for a well-groomed scenic trail with friendly community support. The 70-mile event is one of only two long distance races in New England. The race is organized by the Wilderness Sled Dog Racing Association, a 501c3 non-profit and is made possible by many generous sponsors, volunteers, mushers and spectators alike! For more information go to 100milewildernessrace.org, see “Wilderness Sled Dog Race” on Facebook, or email wildernesssleddograce@gmail.com.

To make a donation please send to Wilderness Sled Dog Racing Association, PO Box 311 Greenville, ME 04441.