Brynn Lavigueur had big goals heading into her first-ever high school swim meet, hoping to get both individual and relay records.

She would go on to set a school record in the 100-yard backstroke (58:08) in that first meet for the Brewer Witches. In her second meet at Mount Desert Island, Lavigueur set two more school records, one in the 100-yard individual medley (2:13.27) and in the 50-yard freestyle (24.54).

At just 15-years-old, she’s already the fastest swimmer that Brewer swimming and diving coach Carmen Williams has seen at Brewer. So what sets the 6-foot-2 Lavigueur apart?

Brynn Lavigueur of Brewer is a freshman breaking school records on the swim team. Lavigueur practices with her team at the Bangor Y on Wednesday. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

“Some kids just have it, and she’s just got it,” Williams said. “She’s got great technique and great work ethic. She’s very tall and she’s got the genetics for it and the passion for it. All those things work together and they make her great.”

Lavigueur has been swimming since she was nine years old. Lavigueur is following in her parent’s footsteps. Brynn’s father, Frank, was a swimmer at the University of Maine, while her mother, Krystal Fogler, was one of the top swimmers to ever come through the school.

Krystal Fogler broke six individual school records at UMaine and was a part of five relay records. Fogler was also named the UMaine female athlete of the year in 2002 and was inducted into the UMaine Sports Hall of Fame in 2009.

Brynn Lavigueur said she liked swimming right away.

“It was different from other sports,” Lavigueur said. “I like all the people, I like that it’s individual and you’re responsible for yourself.”

Brynn Lavigueur of Brewer is a freshman breaking school records on the swim team. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Her only club swim team she’s competed for is the Westbrook Seals and she still swims for them, although she is taking a break during the high school season. With the Seals, Lavigueur has traveled throughout New England for meets and has also competed in Florida.

Her favorite event is the 100-yard backstroke, but she is now racing in as many events as possible during the regular season to see where she will do best in conference and state meets. Williams expects the swimmer’s name to be on the Brewer record board more than three times.

“At Brewer, I think she could sweep the board easily,” Williams said. “State records, winning states are things she can look forward to. … Beyond that, I think she has some goals that are a bit bigger than high school swimming.”

After her first record, Lavigueur felt a sense of relief knowing that it was doable.

“After the first meet I was like, ‘OK, I got it, I know how to do it now,’” she said.

Lavigueur also has a bright future in outdoor track. As an eighth grader, Lavigueur reached five-foot-two in the high jump. That would have tied her for first at last year’s Class A outdoor track and field state meet.

Brynn Lavigueur, a freshman at Brewer High School, jokes around with her swim team before the start of practice at the Bangor Y on Wednesday. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Lavigueur has found ways that her swimming skills can translate to track and field and works on it in the offseason at Eastern Maine Sports Academy, including dry-land training.

“We do a lot of things to work on how explosive I am, because that’s something I struggle with and we also work on endurance and foot work,” she said.

Lavigueur wants to help Brewer to some relay records and state titles. Her teammate, Rhyannon Price, already has the Brewer school record in the 100-yard butterfly (59.09) and is a teammate in relays. In the first meet, the team was less than a second away from reaching the school record of 1:57.19 in the 200-yard medley relay.

While Lavigueur is the fastest that Williams has ever coached, Price is the second-fastest, the coach said. It leaves Brewer with a strong tandem going into the season.

“If you look at the fastest times swam this year, her and Rhyannon are at the top of every event,” Williams said.