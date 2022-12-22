Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be low 20s to low 40s from north to south, with partly sunny or mostly cloudy skies across the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. This is what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The package will likely provide $450 relief checks for most Mainers, which could go out in late January if the Legislature approves the deal.

Years of work against the lobster regulations culminated in weeks of careful negotiations with congressional leaders and the White House.

The diocese now faces 14 lawsuits since the Legislature changed the law to expand the statute of limitations on sexual abuse litigation.

Having regular airline service in Eastport could connect an aging population to medical care, and spur economic growth in the region.

The $25 million project calls for a mix of apartments that qualify as affordable. Rentals start at about $900 for one-bedroom and $1,000 for two-bedroom apartments.

Penquis will spend $1.25 million on a 46-unit low-income apartment project in Millinocket and about $557,000 to purchase homes in foreclosure.

Antonio Rivera was voted in unanimously on Tuesday, but has yet to accept the position.

There are few places across the island designed specifically for our good boys and girls.

The former Nokomis High School standout helped the U.S. win a world championship at the FIBA Men’s U17 World Cup.

Brynn Lavigueur, 15, is already the fastest swimmer that Brewer swimming and diving coach Carmen Williams has seen at Brewer.

Cape Elizabeth running back-wide receiver Nick Laughlin and Wells High School punter-kicker Michael Lewinski will be joining the program.

“You’re probably going to need at least one speedy dessert fancy enough for a special occasion in the next couple of weeks.”

In other Maine news …

Bangor vigil honors homeless residents who have died

Police arrest Bangor Savings robbery suspect

Maine Med nurses say hospital has illegally ended some paid leave benefits

Home sales declined in November as inventory remains low

Engineers find about 1,000 discrepancies in Maine’s federal broadband map

Flavored tobacco sales banned in South Portland starting April 1

Mills-LePage election was most expensive governor’s race in Maine

Woman hospitalized after colliding with tractor-trailer in Woodstock

Sexual abuse lawsuits against former Biddeford police officer settled

York County community fighting pickleball court expansion due to noise

New program provides Belfast teens with hands-on law enforcement experience

Marc-Andre Perron paces Bangor High to hockey win over St. Dom’s

UMaine men’s basketball falls to Ohio State in lopsided loss