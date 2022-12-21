Detectives from the Bangor Police Department arrested the man who allegedly robbed Bangor Savings Bank on Broadway on Tuesday afternoon.

Police arrested Donovan Steen, 29, of Bangor near Dysart’s in Hermon at approximately 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, according to Sgt. Jason McAmbley of the Bangor Police Department.

Steen was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Penobscot County Jail on a charge of robbery, a Class B felony.

McAmbley said a series of tips identified Steen as the suspect after police released a security camera photo.