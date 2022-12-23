LEWISTON — As part of the Eucharistic Revival, Fr. Dan Greenleaf, pastor of Prince of Peace Parish in Lewiston, will celebrate a “teaching Mass” on Sunday, Jan. 8 at 5 p.m. at Holy Family Church on 607 Sabattus Street in Lewiston.

During the Mass, Fr. Greenleaf will stop to explain the various parts of the Mass. Regardless of level of understanding or even if you have not attended for some time, all are welcome to attend. The “teaching Mass” is an actual Mass but includes explanations of the words and actions and aims to help participants not just “go through the motions” each Sunday.

“If you know of anyone who does not quite understand the Mass and why we do the things we do, please invite them,” said Fr. Greenleaf. “It is also a great reminder for each of us who celebrate often. Every aspect of the Mass from the sign of the cross to the readings and homily to the Eucharist, even the collection, participate in their own way in this encounter with God.”

The Eucharistic Revival aims to renew the Church by enkindling a living relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ in the Holy Eucharist. Sponsored by the U.S. bishops, the three-year revival will inspire people to encounter Jesus in the Eucharist and is meant to show everyone what wonders the True Presence of Jesus can do to heal the soul. Through a timeline of events, the U.S. bishops hope to change the lives of many Catholics and non-Catholics alike.

For more information about the “teaching Mass,” contact Prince of Peace Parish, of which Holy Family Church is a part, at 207-777-1200.