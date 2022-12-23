The Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce, located in Waterville, welcomed five new board members for 2023 at its annual luncheon meeting.

New members include Jordan Rowan, general manager of Lockwood Hotel; Kristian Suttie, health & safety compliance for Central Maine Power; Gary Poulin, marketing consultant for Mix Maine Media; Molly Woodward, relationship manager for Bangor Savings Bank, and Jamie Plourde, real estate agent for Coldwell Banker Plourde Real Estate.

Board leadership for 2023: Kimberly Lindlof, president & CEO; Michelle Joler-Labbe, board chair; Mike Guarino, 1st vice chair; Greg Zimba, 2nd vice chair; Bruce Harrington, treasurer; Joy McKenna, past chair; Gary Levesque, director-at-large; Garvan Donegan, ex-officio.

Additional 2023 board members include Mark Bradford, Brian Bowman, Linanne Gaunce, Chuck Hays, Larissa Larrabee, Shawn Michaud, Karen Normandin, Ken Walsh, and Martha Wentworth.

Awards for 2022 Director of the Year went to Linanne Gaunce and Martha Wentworth for their exemplary performance and participation in Chamber events and programs.

Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to promoting and advocating for business prosperity and regional economic improvement. Its geographic region includes the towns of Albion, Belgrade, Belgrade Lakes, Benton, Branch Mills, Burnham, China, Clinton, Fairfield, Hinckley, Norridgewock, Oakland, Rome, Sidney, Shawmut, South China, Thorndike, Unity, Vassalboro, Waterville, Weeks Mills, and Winslow. For more information on the Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce, including how to become a member, call 207-873-3315 or visit www.midmainechamber.com.