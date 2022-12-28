The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com.

The recent BDN article about the advancement of the bill to send $450 to Mainers to help with the cost of energy missed the mark when it came to explaining the resulting hearing. With all the sound and fury, very little was learned that was not already known. What was made clear was that after members of the minority party were approached regarding sending out the checks and the maximum income level was raised as requested, when the time to approve the action most Senate Republicans voted no.

It seems to me the message is clear. For the next two years, I expect the usual process of building majority support for a given bill is to be replaced by forcing everything to require a 2/3 vote of both chambers for passage. Much fire and heat, not suitable for keeping people warm, will be produced because any “meeting of the minds” is overridden by partisan political calculation.

This whole mess is a heck of a way to bring in the new year.

George Burgoyne

Bangor