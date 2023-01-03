BANGOR — The Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce will host their annual business breakfast at the Cross Insurance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 7:30 a.m. Chamber members, business, and community leaders will gather to hear from keynote speaker Major Gen. Douglas Farnham who assumed his duties as the adjutant general, Maine National Guard in January 2016 and also serves as commissioner for the Department of Defense, Veterans and Emergency Management.

In addition, the 2022 and 2023 Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors will be recognized as will the “Volunteer of the Year. Selected by chamber staff, this year’s recipient is Mark Pellon, floral designer at Lougee & Fredericks Florist, Inc. in Bangor.

“We are delighted to recognize Mark for the many years he has volunteered to help us with our events. Mark’s enthusiasm and energy is contagious and his contributions to the chamber and our community have made a positive and lasting impact,” said Deb Neuman, president and CEO of the Chamber.

Serving more than 700 member businesses and organizations in 21 communities, the Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce is currently one of the largest Chambers in the state offering a range of programs to its members and the public.



To register for the breakfast, please visit bangorregion.com or call 207-947-0307. Presenting sponsor of this event is Somic America, keynote sponsor is Bangor International Airport, and volunteer sponsor is WABI.