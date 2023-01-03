ORONO — The 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast Celebration, co-sponsored by the Greater Bangor Area Branch NAACP and the University of Maine Division of Student Life, will be held on Monday, Jan.16 in the Wells Conference Center.

Tickets are $20 for community members, faculty, staff, and graduate students; $15 for children under 12. Free admission for UMaine undergraduate students, sponsored by UMaine Student Government. Register online.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast is supported in part by a grant from the Cultural Affairs/Distinguished Lecture Series Fund.