ROCKLAND — In January the Good Tern Co-op, located at 750 Main Street in Rockland, will offer two classes for those interested in nutritional health. On Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 5:30 p.m., Valerie Robinson will lead a class in making gluten-free sourdough bread using whole grains. The snow day is Jan. 25 at the same time. And on Sunday, Jan. 29 Prudence Grubb will teach an introduction to the Ayurvedic Diet at 3 p.m. (snow date Feb. 5). Both classes will take place in person at the Good Tern’s Hole in the Wall Bagel Cafe at 754 Main Street.

Robinson encourages participants to join the class and learn “the simple and satisfying process of grinding whole grains and using them to make a gluten-free loaf of bread that slices beautifully for toast, sandwiches and more. You can save money and avoid filler ingredients found in many gluten-free breads by making a wholesome, hearty loaf at home.” A mother of two in her nearly gluten-free household in Hope, Robinson is a certified health coach. She is editor of the Good Tern e-newsletter Building Community and a member of the Co-op’s Education & Community Outreach Committee.

Grubb will demonstrate simple ways to incorporate the principles of Ayurvedic cooking into daily life. She intends to feature ingredients available at the Good Tern Co-op food store, especially in the bulk food and spice section, where shoppers can expect fresh, healthful items at reduced prices. Grubb is the mother of five and also a Registered Nurse, Ayurvedic Health Practitioner, Vedic Somatic Healer, Reiki Master, and is now attending New World Ayurveda’s Spiritual Mentoring Program which will allow her to teach Heart-Based Mediation, among many other things.

Ayurveda in Sanskrit means the Science of Life. It is 5,000 years old and is “the mother of all medicine,” which focuses on the root cause and not the symptoms. According to Grubb, “I plan on teaching The Hot Water Routine and Spice Water to promote absorption of nutrients, Ayurvedic warm milk before bed to promote sleep, different types of Lassi to promote digestion, and a Ginger-Date Chutney to support Agni or digestive fire which is essential for digestion and elimination. All of these touch upon the pillars of Health-Sleep, Digestion, and Elimination with very simple, manageable ways to start shifting the body and central nervous system. Each of the foods I’ve suggested is a nourishing, simple way to help the body regain balance and vitality.”

Both classes are free of charge, and require registration in advance. All ingredients will be provided, and participants will receive recipes. Registration for one or both classes is online at the Co-op’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/GoodTernCoop. For more information, contact Heather Hynd at the Good Tern Co-op at goodtern@goodtern.coop.

Good Tern Natural Foods Co-op is a member-owned food and health store founded in 1980 to provide healthy food and wellness choices at reasonable prices for the local community. The Co-op’s Education & Community Outreach Committee is a volunteer effort to engage residents of Midcoast Maine and beyond in fun and satisfying ways to learn while improving their own mental and physical health as well as ensuring a healthy planet.