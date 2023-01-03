The man killed in a Monday morning crash in Poland has been identified.

Gary D. Hesketh, 41, of Oxford was driving on Harris Hill Road about 7:40 a.m. when he rear-ended a tractor-trailer stopped on the side of the road, according to the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office.

Hesketh’s vehicle caught fire, and he was pulled from the wreckage. But Hesketh died at the scene, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday.

The tractor-trailer’s driver, 71-year-old Ricky Seames of South Paris, wasn’t injured.

The crash remains under investigation.