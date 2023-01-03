Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Embarrassingly, I’ve just noticed how very white the daily and weekend comics are. While white characters represent me personally, the lack of BIPOC characters and comic creators does not actually reflect our community.

I hope the BDN will consider adding something like “Crabgrass” by Tauhid Bondia so that our diverse community can start to see itself reflected in the comics.

Katie Taylor-Wynn

Old Town