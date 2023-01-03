Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Chief Justice John Roberts says judges’ safety is “essential” to the court system? I’d say, an independent judiciary is essential to democracy. But the current Supreme Court is inextricably tied to the dark money network, which put its ultraconservative majority in place.

The hallmark of the Roberts court is the Federalist Society agenda of overturning civil rights protections and the separation of church and state. This court seems bent on denying us equality before the law and equal representation, while imposing church prejudice on civic society.

I believe these jurists are setting America on the path to clerical fascism and putting our most vulnerable neighbors, fragile planet and endangered democracy at risk — while perpetuating an unconscionable and unsustainable concentration of wealth.

Annlinn Kruger

Bar Harbor