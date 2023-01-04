Gov. Janet Mills will be officially sworn in for her second term as Maine’s governor on Wednesday night.

The inauguration will begin with the reconvening of the Legislature at 6 p.m. The ceremony will feature poetry and music from across the state beginning at 6:30 p.m., including performances from folk singer Dave Mallett and the Pihcintu Multi National Girls Choir and poetry from Maine Poet Laureate Julia Bouwsma and Bethel-based poet Richard Blanco.

Mills is scheduled to give her inaugural address at 7 p.m.

Before the ceremony, the Sockalexis Family Singers, featuring Chris Sockalexis of the Penobscot Nation, will perform an honor song. Mills’ hometown will be highlighted through a performance of the Franklin County Fiddlers, which features students from Farmington’s Mt. Blue High School.