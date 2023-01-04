Gov. Janet Mills will be officially sworn in for her second term as Maine’s governor on Wednesday night.

The inauguration will begin with the reconvening of the Legislature at 6 p.m. The ceremony will feature poetry and music from across the state beginning at 6:30 p.m., including performances from folk singer Dave Mallett and the Pihcintu Multi National Girls Choir and poetry from Maine Poet Laureate Julia Bouwsma and Bethel-based poet Richard Blanco.

Mills is scheduled to give her inaugural address at 7 p.m.

Before the ceremony, the Sockalexis Family Singers, featuring Chris Sockalexis of the Penobscot Nation, will perform an honor song. Mills’ hometown will be highlighted through a performance of the Franklin County Fiddlers, which features students from Farmington’s Mt. Blue High School.

Avatar photo

Leela Stockley

Leela Stockley is an alumna of the University of Maine. She was raised in northern Maine, and loves her cat Wesley, her puppy Percy and staying active in the Maine outdoors.