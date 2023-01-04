Ellsworth 62, John Bapst 38

At the Cross Insurance Center, Chance Mercier led all scorers with 26 points as the visiting Eagles downed the Crusaders.

Ellsworth (8-0)

Chance Mercier 10-4-26, Kyle Kenny 3-2-8, Peter Keblinsky 3-0-7, Cruz Coffin 2-1-5, Isiah Corson 2-0-4, Josiah James-Chin 0-4-4, Kaleb Conners 1-0-2, Dawson Curtis 1-0-2, Eamon MacDonald 1-0-2, Miles Palmer 1-0-2, Wyatt Bragdon, Michael Harris, Brayden King, Ethan LeClerc

John Bapst (1-6)

Mattia Eberle 3-0-7, Mark Gaetani 3-0-7, Jon Pangburn 2-0-5, Tassilo Wedding 1-3-5, Cam Barker 1-2-4, Bryce Stenzel 1-2-4, Logun McMahon 1-0-3, Anes Omar 1-0-3, Sam Bay, Tristan Martin, Jack Mason, Soren Peterson, Nigel Tall

3 Point Goals: Mercier 2, Keblinsky; Eberle, Gaetani, McMahon, Omar, Pangburn

Score by Quarter:

Ellsworth 16 33 48 62

John Bapst 6 19 23 38

JV: Ellsworth: 66-45