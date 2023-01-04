Ellsworth 71, John Bapst 19

At the Cross Insurance Center, Ellsworth raced out to a 25-5 first quarter lead and cruised to victory over the host Crusaders.

Ellsworth (6-2)

Grace Jaffray 6-3-15, Abby Radel 7-0-15, Addison Atherton 5-0-12, Lily Bean 4-2-10, Morgan Clifford 2-0-5, Kaylee Bagley 1-2-4, Lizzie Boles 1-0-3, Megan Jordan 1-1-3, Savannah Edgecomb 1-0-2, Aaliyah Manning 1-0-2

John Bapst (3-4)

Lilly Higgins 4-0-10, Sophia Ward 2-0-4, Claire Gaetani 1-0-3, Jayden Schoppee 0-2-2, Ari Cross, Kaylee Horr, Emma Lowell, Brynn Schroeher, Anna Smith, Jane Wu

3 Point Goals: Atherton 2, Boles, Clifford, Radel; Higgins 2, Gaetani

Score by Quarter:

Ellsworth 25 40 56 71

John Bapst 5 7 14 19

JV: Ellsworth 28-24