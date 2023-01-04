Murray Plumb & Murray is pleased to announce that Michael Traister will serve as the firm’s new managing director, effective Jan. 1.

Traister is a partner at the firm, which he joined in 1995, as well as chair of its Construction Group and co-chair of the Litigation and Trial Practice Group. His practice has a particular focus on business, construction, real estate and probate matters, and has extensive experience in the land use and zoning areas.

“Michael will make an excellent leader for the firm’s next chapter,” noted Drew Anderson, the firm’s previous managing director. “He has both a deep understanding of the firm’s history and a clear vision for the future. He’s an excellent choice to fill this role and I look forward to seeing the firm’s continued success and growth under his leadership.”

Additionally, Murray Plumb & Murray welcomes Lauren Weliver as a partner at the firm, where she will continue her estate planning practice. Weliver works with a variety of clients around the state, providing support to young parents, small business owners, retirees, and everyone in between.

“Meaningful estate planning involves understanding people and relationships, in addition to technical know-how,” notes Weliver. “In addition to my professional credentials, I’m able to bring my personal experience as a wife, mom, daughter, sister, and friend to my work, including everything I’ve learned from all of the pivotal moments I’ve experienced in each of these roles.”

Weliver has clerked for Maine Supreme Judicial Court, worked as an administrator for the Maine Judicial Branch, and practiced law at two Portland law firms. She operated Weliver Law prior to joining Murray Plumb & Murray. She is a resident of Cumberland.