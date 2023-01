Machias 66, Narraguagus 29

Machias came out of the halftime (27-15) and out scored NHS 39-9 in the second half to pull away with the win.

Machias

Shane Feeney 30 points 12 rebounds

Mickey Fitzsimmons 20 points 8 assists

Ethan Foss 10 points

NHS

Kevin Alley 11 points