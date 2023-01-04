Ethan Daigle, junior, boys basketball, Fort Kent: Daigle scored 42 points in a 73-70 double overtime win over Wisdom.

Shane Feeney, senior, boys basketball, Machias: Feeney scored 29 points, hauled in 19 rebounds and also grabbed six steals in a 104-36 win over Eastport.

Bella McLaughlin, senior, girls basketball, Hampden Academy: McLaughlin had 28 points, five rebounds and two steals in a 56-50 loss to Bangor.

Teigan Pelletier, senior, boys basketball, Oxford Hills: Pelletier dropped 29 points in an 83-62 win over Noble.

Abbie Quinn, senior, girls basketball, Bangor: Quinn had 18 points — including 12 in the final 9 minutes — to lead Bangor past Hampden, as well as six rebounds.

Jordin Williams, sophomore, girls ice hockey, Penobscot Pioneers: Williams had four goals and two assists in a 7-1 win over defending state champ Lewiston.