The winter sports seasons are rolling right along, and with that comes a new round of northern Maine athlete of the Week nominations.
Here are some top athlete performances from the week that was. Cast your vote for who you think deserves the title until 6 p.m. Thursday.
Ethan Daigle, junior, boys basketball, Fort Kent: Daigle scored 42 points in a 73-70 double overtime win over Wisdom.
Shane Feeney, senior, boys basketball, Machias: Feeney scored 29 points, hauled in 19 rebounds and also grabbed six steals in a 104-36 win over Eastport.
Bella McLaughlin, senior, girls basketball, Hampden Academy: McLaughlin had 28 points, five rebounds and two steals in a 56-50 loss to Bangor.
Teigan Pelletier, senior, boys basketball, Oxford Hills: Pelletier dropped 29 points in an 83-62 win over Noble.
Abbie Quinn, senior, girls basketball, Bangor: Quinn had 18 points — including 12 in the final 9 minutes — to lead Bangor past Hampden, as well as six rebounds.
Jordin Williams, sophomore, girls ice hockey, Penobscot Pioneers: Williams had four goals and two assists in a 7-1 win over defending state champ Lewiston.