Registration is open for the 11th annual WinterKids Downhill 24 at Sugarloaf on March 2-3. Presented by Agren and Zachau Construction, the WinterKids Downhill 24 is a 24-hour ski and snowboard challenge to raise money for WinterKids programs – to help more kids build healthy habits through outdoor, winter activity. This is the only night of the year to ski under the lights at Sugarloaf.

This year, the Downhill 24 will start at 8 p.m. on Thursday and end at 8 p.m. on Friday with a closing ceremony party in the King Pine Room at Sugarloaf. Teams can register to ski, ride, or skin up for 24 hours. There are registrations for corporate teams and individual teams, with teams of up to 12 people. There will be a full schedule of events including a race arena, inflatable obstacle course, trivia, raffles, all night mid-mountain party, music, food and more!

For the 11th annual event, the organization aims to raise $650,000. “The success of this event has changed the trajectory of our organization and allowed us to serve thousands more kids each year,” says Julie Mulkern, WinterKids’ executive director. “Our goal is $650,000 this year and proceeds from the event help us to reach over 50,000 kids in all 16 counties of Maine!”

This event will sell out. The first 50 people to register by Jan. 31 will receive a WinterKids fleece headband. To register your team and learn more, visit www.winterkids.org/downhill-24.

This event also supports the Carrabassett Valley community with local beneficiaries each year. This year’s beneficiaries include the Sugarloaf Region Charitable Trust, Sugarloaf Ski Club, and the Western Maine Center for Children. Created in 2022, the WinterKids Downhill 24 Outdoor Fund supports organizations statewide through a community voting process in September. In the inaugural year of the fund, 4 schools received $25,000 to get more kids outside and active, including Noble Middle School, Bruce Whittier Middle School, Auburn Middle School, and Mt. Abram Regional High School.

The 11th annual Downhill 24 is presented by Agren and Zachau Construction. Additional sponsors include L.L.Bean, Pape Subaru, Kittery Trading Post, Franklin Printing, Patra Company, Pike Industries, United Rentals, Portland Pie Company, Sugarloaf Inn, Three Rivers Whitewater, Capozza Floor Covering Center, Martin’s Point Health Care, ACE Painting, Orono Brewing Company, Mountainside Real Estate, Ware Butler, Winterstick, West Mountain Ski Company, Vigilante Capital, Swenson Group, AAA Northern New England, Northern Light Health, Family Chiropractic Associates, Main Health, Eighty8 Donuts, and Maine Drone Imaging.

WinterKids is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Our mission is to help children develop healthy lifelong habits through education and fun, outdoor winter activity. This year, WinterKids will reach 50,000 children through our family programs, school programs, and community events. WinterKids’ Major Community Sponsor is L.L.Bean. WinterKids’ Supporting Sponsors are Agren, Central Maine Power, Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, WEX, and WMTW Channel 8 and The CW. Learn more at WinterKids.org.