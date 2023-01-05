This story will be updated.

A driver fled after crashing their vehicle into a house in Abbot around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Piscataquis County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle appears to have been speeding down the road before veering off and smashing into a home on Main Road, the sheriff’s office said.

“The vehicle did extensive damage to the home of the couple who own the home,” the sheriff’s office said. “No one was home at the time of the crash.”

The sheriff’s office asked the public for help identifying the driver and vehicle on social media Wednesday evening, then later updated its post to say the person was located.

Sheriff Robert Young was not immediately available Thursday morning to provide an update.