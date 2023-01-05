Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low 20s to mid-30s from north to south, with snow or a wintry mix coming down across the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
Janet Mills says Maine’s ‘best is yet to come’ in 2nd inaugural speech
“It is an honor to lead a people where everything good is possible and where we believe always, deep in our hearts, the best is yet to come.”
ALSO: Read Mills’ inauguration speech here, and catch photos of the night here.
$450 checks heading to most Mainers after Janet Mills signs heating aid bill
Relief checks will be sent to an estimated 880,000 Mainers, including single tax filers making less than $100,000 and couples making less than $200,000.
Woman files wrongful death claim against Herman rescue over brother’s fatal overdose
Hermon’s volunteer rescue service is accused of providing substandard care and failing to administer an overdose-reversing drug.
6 Leadbetter’s locations will become Freshies after sale to RH Foster
The six Bangor-area Leadbetter’s will join the chain of 17 Freshies locations across the state later this year.
Bangor company takes over warehouse at former East Millinocket paper mill
Lynch Logistics joins two other companies, Standard Biocarbon and Ensyn Fuels Inc., that have operations at the former mill site.
Maine businesses expect to hire this year despite recession fears
Although around 61 percent of small businesses across the county expect a recession, about half are optimistic about the economy.
It will cost Belfast nearly $120K to repair damage from December storm
The storm tore through public infrastructure like the Belfast Boathouse, the public boat launch, docks and trees.
Waterville agrees to give police raises in new union contracts
Those were approved despite concerns about the financial sustainability of the police contracts and their impacts on taxpayers.
Aroostook’s 1st snowmobile festival expected to draw thousands
The SnowBowl will feature stunt shows, a trail groomer obstacle course and Aroostook’s first-ever circuit snowmobile race series.
Even in the winter Mainers aren’t safe from deer ticks
The state’s unseasonably warm winter weather is driving an increase in tick activity.
Watch the amazing animal footage this western Maine trail camera captured in 2022
Colin Chase, of “Maine Woodsbooger” fame, has rounded up his favorite trail camera videos from 2022.
UMaine men’s hockey transfer prepares to face his old rival
Last January, Didrik Henbrant was playing for the University of Alaska at Fairbanks. He’ll face them as a Black Bear this weekend.
This hash recipe is perfect for your leftover roast beef
Leftovers help solve the old what-to-cook-dilemma, stretch the grocery budget and keep food out of landfills.
Penobscot County Jail inmate dies from potential drug overdose
Neighbors of Mainer accused of machete attack never suspected ‘polite’ young man would attempt ‘jihad’
Man pleads guilty to his role in Machias drug robbery killing
Limestone school remains in soft lockdown after Tuesday’s threat
The corporate contributions fueling Janet Mills’ 2nd inauguration
Rachel Talbot Ross pledges to find ‘common ground’ on major issues
Wabanaki tribes hope a long elusive goal is within reach
Massachusetts will finance large Aroostook wind farm
Damariscotta Planning Board approves 102-bed nursing facility
Truck slams into six cars and Gorham apartment building, injuring tenant
3 dogs die after house destroyed in Paris fire
Vote for the Week 4 northern Maine high school athlete of the week
WATCH: These Maine high school basketball teams chasing their regional leaders
UMaine women’s basketball rallies in 4th quarter to beat UMass Lowell in OT