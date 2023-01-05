Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low 20s to mid-30s from north to south, with snow or a wintry mix coming down across the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

“It is an honor to lead a people where everything good is possible and where we believe always, deep in our hearts, the best is yet to come.”

ALSO: Read Mills’ inauguration speech here, and catch photos of the night here.

Relief checks will be sent to an estimated 880,000 Mainers, including single tax filers making less than $100,000 and couples making less than $200,000.

Hermon’s volunteer rescue service is accused of providing substandard care and failing to administer an overdose-reversing drug.

The six Bangor-area Leadbetter’s will join the chain of 17 Freshies locations across the state later this year.

Lynch Logistics joins two other companies, Standard Biocarbon and Ensyn Fuels Inc., that have operations at the former mill site.

Although around 61 percent of small businesses across the county expect a recession, about half are optimistic about the economy.

The storm tore through public infrastructure like the Belfast Boathouse, the public boat launch, docks and trees.

Those were approved despite concerns about the financial sustainability of the police contracts and their impacts on taxpayers.

The SnowBowl will feature stunt shows, a trail groomer obstacle course and Aroostook’s first-ever circuit snowmobile race series.

The state’s unseasonably warm winter weather is driving an increase in tick activity.

Colin Chase, of “Maine Woodsbooger” fame, has rounded up his favorite trail camera videos from 2022.

Last January, Didrik Henbrant was playing for the University of Alaska at Fairbanks. He’ll face them as a Black Bear this weekend.

Leftovers help solve the old what-to-cook-dilemma, stretch the grocery budget and keep food out of landfills.

