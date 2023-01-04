Limestone Community School was in soft lockdown for a second day and police will be in the building for the remainder of the week following an online threat made to the school Tuesday morning.

Maine State Police are still looking into the threat, which was discovered around 10:30 a.m. Principal Ben Lothrop ordered an immediate soft lockdown, which locks all entrances and prohibits visitors but keeps classes in session.

It’s the latest threat against a Maine school after an active shooter hoax targeted schools across the state in November.

Lothrop declined to comment on details of the threat. Maine State Police also declined to provide any details and referred questions to Limestone Police Department, which did not respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

Lothrop announced on Facebook on Tuesday evening that the soft lockdown will remain in effect all day Wednesday and after-school activities will be canceled for a second day. Local and state police will be at the school for the rest of this week, even after the lockdown is lifted.

So far, there are no new updates on the nature of the online threat, Lothrop said in the post.

“I know [the police presence] made our students and staff feel very safe,” Lothrop said in the post. “We even had an officer escort students to their home. It was amazing to see such a community effort.”

Lothrop said that teachers and staff have spoken to students about the police presence and that a social worker is available for any student who might be struggling with the situation.