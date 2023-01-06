Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

The Jan. 3 Bangor Daily News editorial “Plenty of Shame to go around with Santos” seems slightly hypocritical. It sounds as if U.S. Rep.-elect George Santos and perhaps a few Republicans are the only ones who have ever been involved in lies. How about the Democrats?

Former President Bill Clinton lied about many things, including his relationships with women. Sen. Elizabeth Warren benefited from misrepresenting her Native American ancestry. And President Joe Biden may be the champion of them all.

Biden said he was a truck driver. He wasn’t. He said he was arrested with Nelson Mandela. He wasn’t. He said he finished in the top half of his law school class. He finished in the bottom 12 percent. He said he inherited $5.00 gas prices from Donald Trump and brought them down. Gas prices doubled on his watch.

I don’t approve of George Santos’ lies, but he might make a good Democratic president.

Lawrence E. Merrill

Bangor