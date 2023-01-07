Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Last week, President Joe Biden signed the last of five animal protection measures into law: The FDA Modernization Act 2.0, Reducing Animal Testing Act, a statutory fix to the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act of 2020, record-breaking funding for enforcement of the Horse Protection Act of 1970, the Big Cat Public Safety Act and the Shark Fin Sales Elimination Act.

These landmark animal protection laws were cosponsored by members of Maine’s congressional delegation. The Center for a Humane Economy worked closely with Sen. Susan Collins, who led the way to a successful passage of the Big Cat Public Safety Act, ending the practice of cub petting and inhumane treatment of captive big cats in America. This had the support of law enforcement officials across the nation.

A huge thank you to Collins and Sen. Angus King, and Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden, for cosponsoring the FDA Modernization Act, revamping the drug approval process, promising a dramatic reduction in the use of dogs, primates, and other animals in laboratory tests. This eliminates a federal mandate for animal testing for new drugs approved by FDA that had been in place since 1938. The Reducing Animal Testing Act eliminates a similar mandate for biosimilars.

These new laws will create a more humane nation when it comes to how we treat animals, ending the need for breeding facilities like Envigo that resulted in thousands of beagles being rescued, many landing here in Maine to start new, happy lives.

Gina Garey

Maine State Director

Animal Wellness Action

The Center for a Humane Economy

Portland