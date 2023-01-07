Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

As the newly appointed Ellsworth Superintendent of School and the long-time Director of Hancock County Technical Center (HCTC), it is always energizing to see the creation of new partnerships that give our students exciting and meaningful learning opportunities to explore their futures and build the skill sets needed to successfully join our workforce and support our economy.

I am excited that Educate Maine is creating just these kinds of partnerships in our region, designed to add workers to high-wage, in-demand jobs. With The Jackson Laboratory leading the way as one of the pilot program’s first business partners, and as one of Maine’s largest employers, the opportunities for expansion to other employers in the region is significant. With new apprenticeship opportunities in a variety of fields at The Jackson Laboratory and beyond, our students will now see clear career paths right here in our community that offer them paid on-the-job training and industry-recognized credentials of value. In addition, this will open the door for certified pre-apprenticeships in our schools that will support our students to develop technical and interpersonal work skills and build powerful connections with local employers.

All of this powerful work is designed to address Maine’s future workforce needs, as highlighted in the Maine Economic Growth Council recent annual Measures of Growth report.

Our Ellsworth and HCTC students are ready to be part of the solution to advance Maine’s economic

Amy Boles

Ellsworth