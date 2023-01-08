Waldo County Technical Center’s annual, “Tis the Season,” an event that provides students of WCTC with food, clothing, and toiletries before the holidays, has been highly successful because of the generosity of donors from the local community and beyond.

The Tech Center received over $2,000 in gift cards and donations of cash that will be either placed directly in the hands of students in need or used to purchase specific items for the teens. Many bags and boxes of coats, hats, boots and other clothing were also donated and sent home with students.

Penobscot Bay Dentistry donated toothbrushes, paste and floss for all students in the Tech Center. The Soap Closet provided soap, shampoo, body wash, razors, shaving cream and menstrual products for “Tis the Season, and to stock the food pantry. Donations were also received from But Still I am One, an organization that helps homeless youth.

Waldo County Technical Center wants every donor to know that their generosity has made a huge difference in the lives of students. These donations help make the holidays brighter for teenagers of Waldo County and helps to provide for student needs throughout the school year.