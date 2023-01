Lee Academy 73, Machias Memorial High School 61

Lee got out quick with a 26-14 1st quarter lead. at the half they held a 41-31 lead. Machias outscored them 15-9 in the third to pull to within 4 points going into the fourth. The push was not enough, Lee outlasted Machias in the 4th.

Machias is now 7-1.

Lee is 4-2.

Lee

Andy Scott 29 points

Andrew Glidden 11 points

Jackson Sabattus 10 points

Nick Allard 10 points

Machias

Shane Feeney 21 points

Bobby Richardson 15 points

Mickey Fitzsimmons 14 points