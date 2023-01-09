ORONO — The 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast Celebration on Monday, Jan. 16, co-sponsored by the Greater Bangor Area Branch NAACP and the University of Maine Division of Student Life, will feature a keynote address by two civil rights community leaders, whose efforts led to the successful Juneteenth commemoration in Ellsworth last summer, and a University of Maine graduate student, whose work for social justice has been noted in the central Maine community.

The Breakfast Celebration will be held from 8:30–10:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16 in Wells Conference Center on the UMaine campus. The keynote address, “Moving Dr. King’s Legacy Forward,” will be presented by Janine Georgette, a performance and teaching artist for the past 50 years; Jacques H. Newell Taylor, an exercise design specialist; and UMaine graduate student in social work Athena Witham, a public health educator at Bangor Public Health and Community Services.

The event also will feature the presentation of the Dorothy Clarke Wilson Peace Writing Prize and live music by Women With Wings.

Tickets are $20 for community members, faculty, staff and graduate students; $15 for children under 12. Free admission for UMaine undergraduate students, sponsored by UMaine Student Government. Register online.

The snow date is Feb. 20.

For more information or to request a disability accommodation, contact Student Life, um.studentlife@maine.edu or 207-581-1406.

Out of respect for all people and all religions in attendance, no pork products will be served at this year’s breakfast.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast is supported in part by a grant from the Cultural Affairs/Distinguished Lecture Series Fund.