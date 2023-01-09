Do you have an outdoors photo or video to share? Send it to pwarner@bangordailynews.com and tell us, “I consent to the BDN using my photo/video.”

You never know when one of the state’s most intriguing animals will show up on your doorstep.

However, Louise Fournier of Eagle Lake was prepared to take action when a fisher recently made a visit to the yard of the home she shares with her husband, Clayton Fournier.

It wasn’t the first time the Fourniers had caught a glimpse of Maine’s often elusive furbearer.

“I have seen fishers in winter time near our bird feeder,” Louise Fournier said. “I spotted him/her before, but this time I grabbed my cell phone and I waited near the window and watched.”

As the fisher approached, she was able to record the attached video.

“[The] fisher was very skittish and we have seen her/his tracks many times, but that day was a perfect opportunity to film it,” Louise Fournier said. “We have a small brook below our home. It’s probably where it hangs out.”

Shevenell Webb, furbearer biologist for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, previously has shared some of her knowledge of fishers with Bangor Daily News readers.

“Fisher are in the weasel (mustelid) family and are typically 10-20 pounds. They are abundant and occur throughout the forests of Maine,” Webb said.

She explained that fishers, which are skilled tree climbers, are opportunistic animals. They are one of only a few predators that will kill porcupines.



Fishers also eat snowshoe hares, squirrels, small mammals, nuts and berries, Webb said.

“They are very curious, have a good nose, and are always on the move,” Webb said.

Our thanks to Louise Fournier for sharing her fisher footage with Bangor Daily News readers.