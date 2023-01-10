Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

The income thresholds established for eligibility to receive heating relief checks are set much too high. While I support providing financial assistance to individuals of limited economic means, the state’s budget surplus should not be squandered with overly generous distributions to taxpayers with sufficient incomes to absorb inflation in energy costs.

Moreover, the doubling of heating relief payments to couples filing joint tax returns defies logic. It appears our legislators are in need of a refresher on fiscal discipline.

Tom Jardine

Union