The University of Maine’s football team will open its season in the fall against non-conference Football Bowl Subdivision Florida International University in Miami and 17-time Football Championship Subdivision champion North Dakota State.

UMaine will face FIU on Saturday, Sept. 2, and North Dakota State the following Saturday, Sept. 9.

FIU was 4-8 last season and 2-6 in Conference-USA, while North Dakota State lost in the FCS championship game to South Dakota State 45-21 and wound up 12-3.

North Dakota State had won nine of its titles over the previous 11 seasons.

UMaine’s home opener will also be its Colonial Athletic Association opener as the Black Bears will entertain the University of Rhode Island on Sept. 16.

It will be the 101st meeting between the New England state school rivals.

UMaine will then continue CAA play at William and Mary on Sept. 23 before entertaining Stony Brook on Sept. 30.

The Black Bears continue conference play against Richmond in Virginia on Oct. 7 and will then play a non-conference game against visiting Long Island University on Oct. 14.

It will be the first meeting between UMaine and LIU.

New CAA member Campbell University will host UMaine on Oct. 21 before UMaine returns to Orono for games against Albany on Oct. 28 and Hampton on Nov. 4.

UMaine will have the following weekend off before finishing up with the battle for the Brice-Cowell musket against rival New Hampshire in Durham, New Hampshire, on Nov. 18.

UMaine went 2-9 under first-year head coach Jordan Stevens this past season, 2-6 in the CAA.