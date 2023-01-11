Girls on the Run Maine’s coach registration is now open! Girls on the Run is an international nonprofit that offers programs to strengthen third to-eighth-grade girls’ social, emotional, physical, and behavioral skills. The evidence-based curriculum helps participants build confidence, deepen relationships, and successfully navigate life experiences. The 10-week program incorporates physical activity to unlock essential life skills, encourage personal development, foster meaningful connections with others as well as contribute to the community.

Throughout the season, volunteer coaches utilize a structured curriculum to engage teams in fun and interactive lessons. Teams meet twice a week for 90 minutes and the program culminates with a celebratory 5K (3.1 mile) event to provide girls with a tangible sense of accomplishment.

Girls on the Run Maine has served 7,846 girls at 150-plus sites in Maine since 2012. To continue this trend of success, the non-profit organization is currently seeking volunteer coaches to facilitate the program and provide critical leadership to its participants.

“GOTR hasn’t just been a learning experience for my daughter. As a coach, it’s helped me grow as well and step into a new challenge I never expected,” said Coach Julie. GOTR taught me to be more encouraging, supportive and empathetic in my everyday life.”

Coaches do not need to be athletes but are required to be a minimum of eighteen years old to serve as an assistant or twenty-one years old to serve as a head coach. All volunteer coaches must complete a background check and attend an in-person training session. For more information about coaching and Girls on the Run Maine visit https://www.girlsontherunmaine.org/coach.

Interested coaches must register by Feb 15 in order to volunteer for the spring 2023 season.

Based in Charlotte, N.C., Girls on the Run is a nonprofit organization with local Councils in all 50 states and in Canada. Founded in 1996 with 13 girls, Girls on the Run has now served over 2 million girls. Over the course of the program, girls in 3rd-8th grade develop social, emotional and physical skills. The program culminates with girls positively impacting their communities through a service project and being physically and emotionally prepared to complete a celebratory 5K event. With the largest 5K series by number of events in the world, Girls on the Run hosts more than 330 5Ks per year. Girls on the Run is included as a top research-based program in a Social-Emotional Learning Guide developed by researchers at Harvard University and has been recognized by the National Afterschool Association (NAA) as one of the most influential after-school programs. Girls on the Run is offered in more than 13,000 across the US. Visit {council website} to learn how to get involved in your community.