ELLSWORTH — Heart of Ellsworth is pleased to announce the completion of its 2022 Downtown Asset Mapping project. The study was made possible with the sponsorship of Franklin Savings Bank, a grant from the Maine Community Foundation, and in partnership with the City of Ellsworth.

Heart of Ellsworth contracted with a Portland, Oregon firm, HUB Collective, to complete the comprehensive study of Ellsworth’s downtown assets. The working committee that laid the groundwork for the project included Heart of Ellsworth’s board and staff, along with Janna Richards, the City of Ellsworth’s economic director. HUB Collective has done similar community work projects in numerous cities and towns across the country. Community members, businesses, city staff, council members, seniors, and students participated in meetings with HUB representatives in April 2022 during their three-day site visit. Participants were asked to share their thoughts on the City’s current assets and reflect on ways it could address areas not yet thought of as assets in the downtown. In addition to the in-person meetings, several surveys were also used to reach out to those who could not attend in person.

In addition to the City’s assets, the report also offers many forward-thinking growth opportunities. Heart of Ellsworth’s Executive Director Cara Romano presented copies of the final report to the Ellsworth City Council at its Dec. 19 meeting. According to Romano, “The completion of this study is timely as the City plans to begin deliberations for its revised comprehensive plan in 2023.”

Future plans include meetings to thoroughly discuss report findings and find ways to execute the report’s final section – big ideas. “The intention of this report is to assist Ellsworth in its path forward, encouraging residents, leaders, and business owners to think big as Ellsworth moves into its next ten years of development,” said Heart of Ellsworth board president and project team member Phyllis Young.

The complete study is available for download on the Heart of Ellsworth website at https://www.heartofellsworth.org/asset-mapping A hard copy of the report is also available to review at the Ellsworth Public Library, or by appointment at the Heart of Ellsworth office on State Street in downtown Ellsworth.



The mission of Heart of Ellsworth is to promote economic, artistic, cultural, educational, historical, and environmental activities in the “Downtown” area to provide a vibrant community for all residents, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and local government. heartofellsworth.org.