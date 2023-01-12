WELLS — York County Community College students are recognized each semester for their outstanding academic achievements. Presidents list: 4.0 GPA; full-time study deans list: 3.5 GPA; part-time study deans list: 3.5 GPA:

Jessica Dobson of Hampden, dean’s list

Desiree’ Harris of Orono, part-time dean’s list

Jordyn McKissick of Bangor, part-time dean’s list.

York County Community College, established in 1994, is one of seven community colleges in the Maine Community College System. The college annually enrolls nearly 2,000 students in certificate and associate degree programs, continuing education, career & professional development and business training. To learn more about the College visit www.yccc.edu or www.findthefearlessyou.com or call 207-646-9282.