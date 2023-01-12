A Maine man accused of fleeing an arrest warrant issued in December was arrested in Wells on Thursday.

Michael Scott, 41, was evading elevated aggravated assault and aggravated domestic violence assault arrest warrants, according to Ryan Guay, a spokesperson for the Maine district of the U.S. Marshal’s service. Scott was wanted by the Biddeford Police Department on the warrants issued by the York County Superior Court on Dec. 27, 2022.

An investigation determined that Scott had been staying in southern Maine, and he was taken into custody from a Wells residence without issue, Guay said.

Further information on where Scott is being detained was not available on Thursday afternoon.