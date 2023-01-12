Do you have an outdoors photo or video to share? Send it to pwarner@bangordailynews.com and tell us, “I consent to the BDN using my photo/video.”

Thanks to his location in the western mountains and his knowledge of the critters that are roaming nearby, Allie Ladd of Byron has turned the challenge of capturing beautiful wildlife footage into an art.

Today’s trail camera video proves that even though a trail camera is stationary, often partially concealed and relatively silent, its presence is out of place when seen by some of the animals that encounter them.

The clips, both taken at the same location, show a couple of white-tailed bucks approaching the camera and reacting to it.

In the first portion, the deer pictured is cautious from the outset and seems to be aware that something is amiss. It isn’t alarmed, but appears ready to turn tail just when the clip ends.

In the second segment, the buck seems somewhat wary, as if it knows that it is somehow being watched. It’s none the wiser until something, maybe a sound from inside the camera, causes it to turn and bolt in the opposite direction.

Thanks again to Allie Ladd for continuing to share some of the gorgeous sights and sounds of the Maine outdoors with Bangor Daily News readers.